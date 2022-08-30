Tuam mother and baby home campaigner describes scrap of review as ‘kick in the teeth’

Galway Bay FM newsroom – A Tuam Mother and Baby home campaigner is describing the scrapping of an independent review as a ‘kick in the teeth’.

Last year, survivors felt that testimonies were mishandled during an official report which lead Roderic O’Gorman to announce the setting up of an independent review.

However, it’s reported the Minister for Children has confirmed he no longer plans to carry out the review into testimonies.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Breda Murphy of the Tuam Mother and Baby Alliance, expressed her disappointment: