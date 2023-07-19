Tuam resident celebrates 107th birthday today

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Tuam resident Kathleen Lowery is celebrating her 107th birthday today

Kathleen will have family and friends travelling from around the world joining her at her home off the Old Road in Tuam for a garden party.

Kathleen was born in Clare on July 19th 1916, but moved to Tuam when she was fourteen.

Kathleen worked for a time at the Tuam courthouse, and according to her daughter Viola, Kathleen has always had a love for sports and playing Bingo.

Her daughter Viola lives at home with her, and speaking to me this morning, she said her mother has always had a great sense of humour.

Kathleen has travelled all over the world, and is looking forward to her 107th birthday party this afternoon.