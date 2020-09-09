Tuam publican says financial supports now vital as bars prepare to reopen

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Tuam publican has welcomed the government’s announcement that pubs are to reopen on September 21st but has warned there is now an urgent need for financial supports.

Dave Coen from the Bridge Bar in Tuam was one of many publicans to gather outside Leinster House yesterday when the date was confirmed by government.

He said while he welcomes the reopening date, he takes it with ‘a pinch of salt’ after two delayed reopenings.

The publican told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks he has restocked twice and arranged staff twice but has faced continued delays.

He argues financial supports are now vital after being closed for six months…

Meanwhile, the Tanaiste says pubs in Dublin may not open alongside pubs in rural Ireland.