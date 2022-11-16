Tuam pub suspends sale of Heineken following controversial price increases

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Tuam pub has announced it’s suspending the sale of Heineken amid a controversial increase in pricing.

The brewing company announced last week that keg prices are to increase across its range of products from December 1st.

Among them are popular drinks such as Heineken, Moretti, Orchard Thieves, Beamish, Coors, Fosters and Murphys.

Ca Farragher is the owner of family-run business, The Abbey Bar & Cafe in Tuam.

She says after 48 years in business, it’s a 1st for them to make a decision like this – and has been speaking to David Nevin.

Photo – The Abbey