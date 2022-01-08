Tuam prepares for the installation of their new Archbishop tomorrow

Bunting outside the Cathedral of the Assumption Tuam ahead of tomorrow’s ceremony.

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Preparations are in full swing for the installation ceremony of the new Archbishop of Tuam Francis Duffy tomorrow afternoon.

The ceremony will take place in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam, during the celebration of Mass starting at 2.30 pm.

Archbishop Francis succeeds Archbishop Michael Neary who was appointed Archbishop of Tuam on 17 January 1995.

The Irish Bishop’s conference have said in a statement that was released this morning that in the interest of protecting public health, the congregation in the Cathedral will be limited to the following:

Members of Archbishop Francis’ immediate family and a number of close friends,

His Excellency Archbishop Jude Thaddeus Okolo, Apostolic Nuncio to Ireland;

Archbishop Michael Neary and a small number of bishops including the bishops of dioceses in the Tuam Province (Achonry, Clonfert, Elphin, Galway and Killala),

Members of the Tuam Council of Priests representing the clergy of the diocese and members of the College of Consultors to whom the Holy Father’s letter of appointment must be shown.

The laity and religious living in the Archdiocese will be represented.

Others assisting at the Liturgy will also be present.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on Galway Bay FM tomorrow afternoon with our coverage beginning at 2.20pm.