Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Tuam pop-up Covid test centre is to open again next week for a two day period.

600 tests were carried out at Tuam Stadium in St Jarlath’s Park over Monday and Tuesday this week.

The HSE has confirmed that the pop-up centre will be in operation again on Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Testing is by appointment only from 10am to 4pm.

The pop-up centre is being provided as the demand for tests at the main centre at the airport in Carnmore continues to rise.