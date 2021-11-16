Tuam pop-up Covid test centre open for referrals as Carnmore base continues to record high demand

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE West has moved to advise the public that the Tuam pop up Covid 19 test centre will continue to offer appointments today.

It comes as the demand for tests at the main Carnmore centre continues to rise.

Over 1500 tests were carried out at the former Galway Airport site at the weekend, with 750 recorded on Saturday and 785 on Sunday.

The demand for tests continues to climb with a 10% increase noted in the volume of tests completed when compared to the weekend before.

The HSE Community Healthcare West is reminding the public that the pop-up Covid test centre will operate at Tuam GAA Stadium in St. Jarlath’s Park again today.

The temporary cente opened yesterday and will be in operation again today by appointment only from 10am to 4pm.