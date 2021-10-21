Tuam Pharmacist questions why pharmacies aren’t included in new booster campaign

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom: The Tuam based Secretary General of the Irish Pharmacists Union says his members are disappointed at not being included in HSE plans for an upcoming booster campaign.

NIAC this week gave the go-ahead for the rollout of booster jabs to those over the age of 60.

It had previously only been available to over 85s, those over 65 in nursing homes and the immunocompromised.

Darragh O’Loughlin of the Medwell Allcare Pharmacy in Tuam who is also Secretary General of the IPU says they should be involved in the new plan: