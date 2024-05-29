Confusion remains over ticketing of drivers in Tuam town

There is still confusion over the ticketing system for parking in Tuam town.

Locals previously raised concerns that wardens are ‘ticket happy’, and this week’s Tuam area council meeting has now heard similar problems.

The council has refuted claims that wardens are ‘over-ticketing’ for a boost in revenue, and says they are simply striving to ensure good traffic flow through the town.

Independent councillor Karey McHugh outlines one particular issue that is impacting the local business community: