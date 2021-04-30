Tuam now only area in Galway with COVID incidence rate above national average

print

Tuam is now the only area in Galway with a Covid-19 incidence rate above the national average.

The incidence rate in the electoral area is 166 per 100 thousand – compared to the national average of 122.

It’s followed by Ballinasloe at 121, Athenry-Oranmore at 116 – both just below the national average.

Meanwhile, Galway City Central is 86, Galway City East is 68, Loughrea is 60, Connemara South is 42, Gort Kinvara is 38, and Galway City West is 35.

Connemara North is the only area in Galway with an incidence rate of less than 5 cases per 100 thousand population.

Nationally, two areas in Co Donegal have the highest incidence rates of Covid-19 in the country.