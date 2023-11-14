14 November 2023
Tuam Municipal District councilllors pass the 2024 budget
Tuam Municipal District councilllors have passed the 2024 budget which totals 7 million euro expenditure
Roads will be the primary beneficiary of the increased funding this year of 2.6 million euro
Cathaoirleach Donagh Killilea was unhappy with the format of the presentation at last evening’s meeting
He’s hopeful it will be in income and expenditure format next year
However Donagh Killilea is very happy with the extra funding