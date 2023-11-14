Tuam Municipal District councilllors pass the 2024 budget

Tuam Municipal District councilllors have passed the 2024 budget which totals 7 million euro expenditure

Roads will be the primary beneficiary of the increased funding this year of 2.6 million euro

Cathaoirleach Donagh Killilea was unhappy with the format of the presentation at last evening’s meeting

He’s hopeful it will be in income and expenditure format next year

However Donagh Killilea is very happy with the extra funding