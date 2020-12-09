Tuam Municipal District approves Part 8 planning for new cemetery at Ballyglunin

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tuam Municipal District has approved a Part 8 planning application for a new cemetery at Ballyglunin.

The decision was taken at this week’s district meeting.

The development is set to facilitate up to 300 burial plots with a dedicated car parking area.

The site, which is located adjacent to Brooklodge Church, has been made available by the St Jarlath’s Diocesan Trust.

It comes as the nearby Kilmoylan Cemetery is at full capacity.

Tuam area councillor Pete Roche says the development will come as a huge relief to poeple who want to bury their loved ones locally….

More on Galway Bay fm news…