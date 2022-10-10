Tuam mother and baby home campaigner says religious orders need to ‘step up to plate’ on redress scheme

A Tuam mother and baby home campaigner says religious orders need to ‘step up to the plate’ on a redress scheme.

The Irish Examiner reports the six religious orders involved in Mother and Baby homes have yet to agree to pay towards a redress scheme a year after it was announced.

Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman and his officials remain in discussions with the leaders of the Catholic Church and the Church of Ireland, as well as religious congregations.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan, Breda Murphy of the Tuam Mother and Baby Alliance, is demanding action.