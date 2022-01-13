Tuam Mother and Baby Home Alliance says Birth Information and Tracing Bill falls short

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A spokesperson for the Tuam Mother and Baby Home Alliance says the legislation published this week which would allow people to access information on their early life before adoption, falls short.

The ‘Birth Information and Tracing Bill’ will give adopted people the legal right to their birth certificates and also allow adopted people and their birth parents to indicate if they don’t wish to be contacted by relatives.

Breda Murphy of the Tuam Mother and Baby Home Alliance says 83 recommendations were made by various stakeholders, and a red-line issue concerned the requirement for a mandatory meeting with agencies such as Tusla or the Adoption Authority of Ireland should a birth mother not wish to have contact.

Another concerns the provision of medical information via an intermediary such as a GP.

She argues there should be no intermediary intervention in the provision of such information.

Breda Murphy also has concerns over aspects of the Bill's compliance with EU law and GDPR, adding many are disappointed with the Bill