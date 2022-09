Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Tuam Mother and Baby Alliance will protest outside the Dáil this afterrnoon.

It is expected the Tuam site will be discussed as the Dáil returns after the summer break today.

The alliance will be outside the building from 1.30 until 3.15pm and they claim several TDs will join them.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Breeda Murphy of the Tuam Mother and Baby Alliance, says they are still seeking clarity: