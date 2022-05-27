Tuam mental health complex set to reach completion early next year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The redevelopment of the Old Grove Hospital in Tuam is ahead of schedule – and set for completion early next year.

The site will have a mental health centre with a team base and day hospital, as well as a disability centre wth team base and clinics.

The reconfiguration of the site began in June last year.

HSE officials say the project is progressing well with a completion date of the first quarter 2023.

Local councillor Donagh Killilea says it will be a huge boost for the community in East Galway and beyond.