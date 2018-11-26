Current track
Tuam locals invited to discuss future of Tuam Palace Park

26 November 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tuam locals are being invited to discuss the future of Tuam Palace Park at a public consultation tomorrow.

The event is being held by Galway County Council and will give the public an opportunity to express their ideas on how the park can be improved.

The public meeting will take place at Ard Ri House Hotel tomorrow at 7pm.

Landscape architect, Deirdre Black says one improvement could be highlighting the history of the park. For more on this story tune in to FYI Galway at 5…

GBFM News

GBFM News

