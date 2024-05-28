Galway Bay FM

28 May 2024

Tuam councillor reveals Galway county libraries significantly underfunded

Tuam area councillor Donagh Killilea has claimed that libraries in Galway are significantly under-funded.

The Fianna Fáil councillor says the average spend per book in Galway is 55 cent, while nationally the average is €4 per book.

Councillor Killilea is pushing for at least a 100 percent increase in funding for Galway libraries for the next council term – regardless of who is re-elected after June 7th.

He says Galway is eight times below the national average, and that needs to change:

