21 May 2024

~1 minutes read

Tuam launch for Croí’s Community Mobile Health Unit

The heart and stroke charity Croí has chosen Tuam as the location to launch its Community Mobile Health Unit.

The initiative is possible thanks to the Joe and Helen O’Toole Trust, and as a result the Unit will be unveiled outside O’Tooles SuperValu in Tuam this Thursday.

The mobile health unit will deliver cardiovascular health checks and provide educational resources to members of the community.

It will be launched this Thursday from 10am-2pm and will feature interactive demonstrations and health checks, and will give the community an opportunity to engage with the Croí team.

