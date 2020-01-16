Tuam Intreo Centre goes to tender

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The tender for the construction of the new 2.5 million euro Intreo Centre in Tuam has been issued.

The new centre will be built on the site of the Old Library in Shop Street and is part of the regeneration plan for Tuam Town Centre.

It will be a point of contact for all social welfare, income and employment services.

Galway East TD and Junior Minister Sean Canney expects construction to begin during the second quarter of this year