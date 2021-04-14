Tuam Home Survivors Network calls for controversial exhumation bill to be scrapped

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Oireachtas Committee has heard a call for a controversial exhumation bill linked to the Tuam Mother and Baby Home to be scrapped – amid suggestions it offers neither dignity to those buried there, nor closure for their families.

It’s as scrutiny of a proposed bill – which would establish the framework to allow for intervention in inappropriate burials – continues in the Dáil chamber this afternoon.

Many concerns have been raised about the legislation, with many feeling it does not allow for proper investigation of deaths, nor does it have the rights and needs of survivors at its core.

Kevin Higgins of the Tuam Home Survivors Network this afternoon said a exhumation and identification process at the mass grave in Tuam should be a relatively straight forward affair.

However, he expressed a lack of conviction in the political will to see that process carried out.

Kevin Higgins said the bill simply should go back from where it came.

Other witnesses among the extensive panel today included Tuam historian Catherline Corless, co-founder of the Adoption Rights Alliance, Susan Lohan and Tuam home survivor, Peter Mulryan.

They also raised serious concerns about the proposed bill – as did many legal and human rights experts who were called to appear.

