Tuam historian says government gave ‘lame excuse’ for delay in Mother and Baby Homes final report

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tuam historian, Catherine Corless says the government’s reason to extend the deadline for the final report into Mother and Baby Homes is a “lame excuse”.

The report from the Commission of Investigation is examining the deaths of babies and children at several homes, including those at the Tuam home for mothers and babies.

The work was originally due in February 2018 and is now being delayed further until the 26th of June, this year.

The Department of Children and Youth Affairs says additional time is needed to deal with legal costs and to transfer records from the Commission to the Minister for Children.

Catherine Corless says it came as a very disappointing surprise.

