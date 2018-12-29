Tuam historian Catherine Corless welcomes excavation date for Tuam Mother and Baby Home

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tuam historian Catherine Corless says it’s a positive step to see a guideline date set for the excavation of the Tuam Mother and Baby Home site.

However, Ms Corless says it’s important that the process is not rushed and is handled correctly.

It’s after the Taoiseach said digging at the site won’t start until the end of next year, as legislation is needed before work can begin.

In October, cabinet approved proposals by Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone to excavate the site.

It follows years of research by Ms. Corless – which uncovered that 7 hundred and 96 babies were buried at the site in an unmarked grave.

Catherine Corless says it’s heartening to now have a date for excavation works but it’s important that they’re handled the right way.

