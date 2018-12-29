Current track
Title
Artist

Now On Air

80’s Extra with Doc

18:00 21:00

Now On Air

80’s Extra with Doc

18:00 21:00

Tuam historian Catherine Corless welcomes excavation date for Tuam Mother and Baby Home

Written by on 29 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tuam historian Catherine Corless says it’s a positive step to see a guideline date set for the excavation of the Tuam Mother and Baby Home site.

However, Ms Corless says it’s important that the process is not rushed and is handled correctly.

It’s after the Taoiseach said digging at the site won’t start until the end of next year, as legislation is needed before work can begin.

In October, cabinet approved proposals by Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone to excavate the site.

It follows years of research by Ms. Corless – which uncovered that 7 hundred and 96 babies were buried at the site in an unmarked grave.

Catherine Corless says it’s heartening to now have a date for excavation works but it’s important that they’re handled the right way.

To hear from Ms. Corless, tune into Galway Bay fm news tomorrow, Sunday, at 10.

print
Author

GBFM News

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Newest vessel in Irish Navy to visit Galway Docks

29 December 2018

0 0

Clifden has highest pass rate for driving tests nationwide

29 December 2018

0 0

Excavation at Tuam Mother and Baby Home not due to start until end of 2019

29 December 2018

Continue reading

Next post

Clifden has highest pass rate for driving tests nationwide

Thumbnail
Previous post

Death Notices Saturday 29th December, 2018

Thumbnail
AppStore GooglePay

DOWNLOAD OUR BRAND NEW APP TODAY!

THE ALL NEW GALWAY BAY FM APP IS NOW LIVE AND AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD ON THE APPLE AND ANDROID STORES.
ENJOY LIVE STREAMING, PODCASTS, VIDEO LATEST NEWS AND SPORT AND MUCH MORE, FROM YOUR PHONE.

Send this to a friend