Tuam has highest commercial vacancy rate in the county

From Galway Bay fm newsroom- A new report shows that Tuam has the highest commercial vacancy rate in the county.

According to the latest commercial vacancy report from GeoDirectory, a quarter of commercial units in the town are lying empty.

The overall commercial vacancy rate in Galway increased slightly in the last quarter of last year.

It now stands at almost 18 percent, the second highest figure nationwide on a county-basis, behind Sligo at almost 20 percent.

It also compares unfavourably to the national average rate of 14 percent.

Of the urban areas surveyed in Galway, Tuam has the highest commercial vacancy rate at 25 percent, while Loughrea had the lowest at just under 17 percent.

Nationally, the lowest rates are recorded in Meath and Wexford, both at 10 percent, and Kerry at 12 percent.

While the highest are Shannon, Co. Clare at 30 percent, followed by Ballybofey, Co Donegal at 29 percent.