27 February 2024

Tuam has highest commercial vacancy rate in Galway

Tuam has the highest commercial vacancy rate in the county at 26 percent, while Loughrea has the lowest at 18 percent.

That’s according to Geodirectory’s latest report for the end of 2023, which also showed Galway’s rate increased to 18.5 percent in December.

That’s higher than the national average of 14.3 percent, with Galway coming in with the second highest commercial vacancy rate, just behind Sligo at 20.5 percent.

It comes as Social Protection Minister Heather Humphries is due to unveil action plans tomorrow aiming to transform one town centre in every county.

GeoDirectory CEO Dara Keogh says schemes like the Town Centre First policy are vital to making sure we don’t slip further with our vacancy rates:

 

