Tuam group to explore how equality can be achieved in Ireland on anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr speech

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A group of activists in Tuam is to explore how equality can be achieved in Ireland in an online event held on the anniversary of the monumental March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.

Tuam Embracing Diversity will commemorate the famous ‘I Have A Dream’ speech delivered by Dr. Martin Luther King Junior 57 years ago.

The online event will take place tomorrow evening at 6 and will focus on how equality can be achieved in a 21st century Ireland.

It will include a poem recital, a performance on reimagining a fairer Ireland, a speech delivered by Dr. Ebun Joseph which will explore what Dr. Martin Luther King Junior would dream for Ireland, followed by a performance by local mezzo soprano Jean Healy Joyce.

Attendees are asked to register for the event through eventbrite.ie.