Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tuam is one of just 26 towns to receive a €100,000 funding boost for streetscapes and shopfronts.

Local businesses will get the chance to upgrade their building facades, artwork, murals, lighting, street furniture and canopies.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, announced a total sum of €2.6 million for 26 selected towns.

Councillor Andrew Reddington says the scheme came to Headford last year and had a huge impact: