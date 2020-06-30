Tuam Farmers’ Market makes decision not to reopen

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The need for supports to ensure the reopening of Tuam farmers’ market is set to be discussed with the next Minister for Agriculture.

Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says he is confident the popular market will return in the not too distant future.

It comes as the market organisers have issued a statement that the event will not be reopening.

It says this is due to a number of factors including the resources that would be needed to ensure social distancing.

The market had been running since July 2018 until it was forced to close in March due to COVID 19 restrictions.

Deputy Cannon says he understands the difficulties the different producers and traders have faced since the onset of restrictions.