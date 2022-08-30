Tuam family farm among 13 finalists in NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Connelly Family from the Plantation in Tuam are among 13 finalists of the NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards 2022.

Dubbed the ‘Oscars of the Dairy World, the awards recognise the highest standards of excellence in dairy farming.

Austin and Yvonne Connelly are helped by their four daughters, Ava, Anna, Jane and Kate.

The family are fifth generation farmers, and made the transition to dairy farming just four years ago.

It’s the eleventh year of the awards, and the ceremony will be held in Cork on Wednesday 14th of September.