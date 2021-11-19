Tuam family carer honoured with Carer of the Year Award

Galway Bay FM newsroom- Martina Hynes from Tuam has been named this year’s Netwatch Galway Family Carer of the Year.

She was nominated by her friend Noreen, who described Martina as dedicated to her son, Joseph, who suffers from a rare genetic disorder and epilepsy

Her husband Dermot works part of the week in Dublin

Martina also helps out at the local inclusion rugby club and is always there for her friends.

Family Carers Ireland awards aim to give recognition to the contributions made by Ireland’s forgotten frontline who care for their loved ones with additional needs every day.

Over 500,000 people in Ireland provide unpaid care in the home for children or adults with physical or intellectual disabilities.