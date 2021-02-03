Tuam electoral area still has highest rate of COVID-19 infection in county

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tuam electoral area still has the highest rate of COVID-19 infection in county Galway.

The district has a 14 day incidence rate of 1099.7 with 365 cases recorded over the last fortnight.

The lowest infection rate has been recorded in Connemara North.

After Tuam, Gort-Kinvara has a 14 day incidence rate of 812.6 with 191 cases in the last fortnight.

Galway City East has the third highest rate in the county at 797.1.

This is followed by Galway City Central at 685.3 and Ballinasloe electoral area with a rate of 576.3.

Galway City West in next in line with a rate of 496.6.

Athenry-Oranmore has a rate of 429.4, while the Loughrea electoral area has a rate of 323 with 75 cases recorded over the last 14 days.

In Connemara South, a rate of 379.6 has been recorded while the lowest rate in the county is in Connemara North with 250.1.

The national 14 day incidence rate stands at 721.1.