Tuam councillors reject local budget amid concerns over funding shortfalls

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tuam councillors have rejected a proposed municipal budget of €5.9m for next year, amid serious concerns over funding shortfalls.

The figure of €5.9m is an increase of several hundred thousand euro over last year’s budget.

However councillors today heard that the overall county council budget for 2022 is facing a significant shortfall of almost €5m.

This means in practice, all municipal districts are set to see a considerable amount shaved off their local budgets being proposed this week.

It’s also long been argued that Galway County Council as a local authority has been chronically underfunded for years, and services are now starting to buckle under the strain.

Earlier today, Loughrea area councillors unanimously rejected their proposed municipal budget for 2022 to send a clear message that greater funding is required from central Government.

Councillor Mary Hoade also proposed the Tuam area budget be rejected to send a clear message that they cannot do their jobs until the situation is resolved.

It was passed unanimously by all members – she spoke afterwards to David Nevin at County Hall.