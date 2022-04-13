Tuam councillors receive report on status of planning department

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A comprehensive report on the current status and future development of the planning department of Galway County Council was presented to the Tuam local

area councillors at their meeting this week.

Director of Services Michael Owens, outlined that the demand on his department was far greater when compared to neighbouring counties such as Mayo and Clare.

However despite a shortfall in staffing, the department had managed to process over two and a half thousand planning applications in 2021.

The meeting heard the department had examined over 800 applications this year, with 83% of them being successful.

Cathaiorleach, Councillor Donagh Killilea thanked Mr Owens for presenting such his informed presentation but pointed out that any delay in the planning process was adding stress and difficulty to applicants as inflation had increased the cost of building units by as much as 20%.

Councillor Colm Keaveney was concerned that the anticipated arrival of large numbers of Ukrainian refugees will have a significant impact on the planning department, increasing the need for more housing, accommodation, hospitals,schools and other vital services.

He said that we cannot expect to accommodate people in warehouses or tents in parks, and that the restructuring of the planning department must involve urgent action.

Councillor Mary Hoade proposed that a motion be sent to the government supporting the proper funding and staffing of the planning department.