Tuam councillors pass budget for 2020

Tuam area councillors have passed their budget for 2020.

The envisaged expenditure will be nearly 6.1 million euro, down almost 900 thousand euro on 2019 but the district is smaller than in recent years.

A number of councillors voiced their disappointment at the overall drop in the budget presented by Head of Finance Ger Mullarkey.

Road funding has decreased by 15 percent in the new budget, due to 600 kilometres of roads being moved out of the municipal district.

The budget allocation for roads is calculated per kilometre of road in a given district.

Fianna Fail Councillor Donagh Killilea questioned what effect a 30 thousand euro reduction in street cleaning funding would have on Tuam streets.

Council officials have also been asked to establish how long is left on the contract for the superloo in Tuam town

Fine Gael councillor Peter Roche said he “felt the orchard had been robbed and the tree cut down,” in reference to the proposed buget.

Chair of the MDC Mary Hoade also has major concerns about the budget, particularly the cuts in road funding.