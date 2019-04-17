Tuam councillors lobby Transport Infrastructure Ireland on section of N84

Galway Bay fm newsroom- Transport Infrastructure Ireland is being urged to upgrade a section of the N84 between Headford and Shrule.

It comes as a deputation from Headford met with Tuam area councillors at a meeting of the municipal district – over road safety concerns on a section of the N84.

Locals in the area have been calling on the county council and TII for a number of years – to realign what’s described as a dangerous stretch of road.

