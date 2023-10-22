Galway Bay FM

22 October 2023

Tuam Councillor confirms that the Caherlistrane school run is to return tomorrow.

Tuam Councillor confirms that the Caherlistrane school run is to return tomorrow.

Tuam Councillor Andrew Reddington has confirmed that the regular bus service from Caherlistrane to Tuam, which has been unavailable since September, will return tomorrow.

More than 50 teenagers in the Caherlistrane area have been left without a regular school bus service to Tuam with parents informed that there would be no bus service for the foreseeable future.

This led to parents having to change their work schedules to make sure their children were able to get to school.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM News, Councillor Reddington said that he has been liaising with Bus Eireann over the last number of weeks and added that a conversation must be had on a national level on this issue of the lack of driver availability.

 

