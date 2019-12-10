Tuam company to benefit from new driver less vehicle legislation

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A major Tuam based company is set to benefit from new legislation on autonomous and driver less vehicles.

Valeo is a leading supplier of sensors, including vision cameras and ADAS systems, and employs over 1,000 people at it’s Tuam campus.

The company recently invested 44 million euro in a major R&D programme, which aims to position the firm at the forefront of developments in autonomous vehicles and driver less cars.

New legislation to be brought before the Dail will facilitate testing of autonomous vehicles on Irish roads within strict guidelines.

