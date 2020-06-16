Tuam community groups urged to take part in consultation for regeneration masterplan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council is urging the Tuam public to submit expressions of interest to be a part of the town’s regeneration masterplan forum.

The council is seeking representatives from up to 15 Tuam based groups to take part in two public consultation meetings.

Due to Covid-19 regulations, the local authority is permitting one member of each group to attend the meetings and act as a point of contact for the other members of the groups.

The council is encouraging organisations including business community groups, cultural and arts groups, historic, educational and health groups, along with sports clubs and tidy towns groups.

The deadline for application is Friday the 26th of June and those interested can apply by contacting the Urban and Rural Regeneration Team in Galway County Council.