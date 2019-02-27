Tuam Cathedral secures go-ahead for major refurbishment

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans for a major refurbishment of the sanctuary at Tuam Cathedral has secured planning approval.

The project at Bishop Street led by St. Jarlath’s Diocesan Trust concerns a protected structure dating back to 1836.

The multi million euro works will include alterations to the screen at the back of the alter and the removal of existing fixtures and fittings.

Of the three conditions attached, one states the works are to be monitored by an architect with conservation expertise.