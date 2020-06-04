Tuam candle lit vigil in support of Black Lives Matter cancelled in favour of petition signing

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A candle lit vigil in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement due to take place in The Square in Tuam tomorrow has been cancelled in favour of a petition signing.

Due to coronavirus guidelines from the Department of Health, organisers have called off the socially distant event, in order to prevent people from gathering in the Square.

The demonstration will now instead feature a petition for locals to sign, calling on the Taoiseach to formally register a protest with the American Ambassador at the US Government and Law Enforcement’s response to the death of George Floyd and the ongoing protests.

Attendees in Tuam are asked to bring their own pens and gloves to sign the petition, and are requested to leave once finished in order to avoid large gatherings.

The petition signing will take place between 8 and 9pm tomorrow in the Square in Tuam.

Organiser Mary Ryan says the people of Ireland are disgusted at what has happened in the US – to hear more, tune in to FYI [email protected]…