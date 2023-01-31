Tuam campaigner slams Government over Mother and Baby Homes redress legislation

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Tuam campaigner is hitting out at Government over it’s deliberate exclusion of certain Mother and Baby Home survivors from compensation.

It’s as redress legislation is expected to come before the Dáil tomorrow night for a vote.

But many campaigners argue it’s too limited – with children who spent less than six months in a home excluded.

They argue that a two-tier system is being created, and the suffering of many people is being completely disregarded.

Breeda Murphy of the Tuam Mother and Baby Home Alliance told Galway Talks that the Government knows this is deeply flawed.