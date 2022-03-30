Tuam campaigner says proposals for national Mother and Baby Home memorial are premature

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Tuam campaigner argues proposals for a National Memorial and Records Centre to honor those who passed through Mother and Baby Homes are premature.

It’s after the Government backed proposals for such a centre, to be located at the former Magdalen Laundry on Sean McDermott Street in Dublin.

It will recognise those in Magdalene Laundries, Industrial Schools, and related institutions.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Breda Murphy of the Tuam Mother and Baby Home Alliance says the site chosen for a national memorial is appropriate.

But she says talks of memorial may be premature when there is still so much work still to be done…