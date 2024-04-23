Galway Bay FM

23 April 2024

Hopes some, if not all of the lanes, on the Tuam Bypass will be open by tomorrow evening

It’s hoped some, if not all of the lanes on the Tuam Bypass will be open tomorrow evening, two days ahead of schedule.

Road works on the bypass have been causing severe congestion and much frustration to motorists and businesses.

Emergency resurfacing works commenced on Sunday night, causing delays of up to 40 minutes at peak times.

The sections closed are the Northbound Carriageway from Junction 20 Tuam to Milltown Roundabout and the Southbound Carriageway from Milltown Roundabout to Junction 20 Tuam.

At the Ballygaddy Junction, the Northbound and Southbound On-Slips to the Tuam By-Pass are also closed.

Tuam councillor Donagh Killilea confirmed to Galway Bay fm this evening that TII and the County Council are pleased with the progress and feel there will be a good deal achieved by tomorrow evening.

