24 April 2024

Local councillor confirms Tuam bypass will temporarily reopen for rush-hour traffic this evening

A local councillor has confirmed the Tuam bypass will reopen for rush-hour traffic this evening.

The closure of the bypass due to works has caused traffic havoc in the town over the last few days.

Emergency resurfacing works commenced on Sunday night, causing delays of up to 40 minutes at peak times.

The sections closed are the Northbound Carriageway from Junction 20 Tuam to Milltown Roundabout and the Southbound Carriageway from Milltown Roundabout to Junction 20 Tuam.

At the Ballygaddy Junction, the Northbound and Southbound On-Slips to the Tuam By-Pass are also closed.

Councillor Donagh Killilea says it will remain closed this morning, but will reopen from 4 this afternoon.

It will close again from 8:30-10:30PM to continue and possibly complete the works.

 

 

