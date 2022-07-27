Tuam burial site excavation to take two years

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Catherine Corless expects the excavation of Tuam burial site to be completed in two years, giving affected families full closure.

The Cabinet is to give permission to establish an office to manage the excavation of the site today.

The Director of Authorised Intervention will have responsibility for the forensic excavation, recovery, analysis and final arrangement for the remains.

The Institutional Burials Bill was signed into law a number of years ago and allows the Government to appoint a director for excavation at any site deemed appropriate.

Historian Catherine Corless, reckons it’ll take two years to get all the answers