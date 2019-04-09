Tuam-based waste company in second bid to retain part of Tuam facility

Galway Bay fm news- A Tuam-based waste company is making a second effort to to retain and develop an existing material recovery and recycling facility.

Galway County Council refused planning permission for the retention of an industrial building, weighbridge office and rainwater harvesting tank in Killaloonty.

WERS is now appealing that decision to An Bord Pleanála.

The council refused planning permission for the development at the material recovery and recycling facility at Weir Road Business Park stating that retention of such a development would seriously injure the amenities of the area.

The council also stated that in the absence of full disclosure about the amount of waste to be dealt with, it would pose an unacceptable risk of serious environmental pollution.

In an appeal, WERS argues that it is not seeking to increase the amount of materials processed at the facility.

The company says that the application is seeking to regularise all matters at the Weird Road site and provide for the manufacture and storage of plastic pellets in Warehouse 3.

The appeal also argues that it is inaccurate for the council to state that the site is prone to flooding as the Flood Risk Assessment highlights that the site is not located within part of a historical flood plain.

A decision is due from An Bord Pleanála regarding the WERS application in July.