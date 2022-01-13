Tuam based CEO of the Irish Pharmacists Union says changes to close contact rules will help reduce staff shortages

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

The Tuam based CEO of the Irish Pharmacists Union says new changes to rules for close contacts will greatly help to reduce staff shortages in pharmacies across the county.

New rules for close contacts and PCR tests take effect from midnight.

Thousands who’ve had a booster and don’t have symptoms no longer need to isolate, instead having to take antigen tests and wear higher grade masks.

Anyone under 40 who also tests positive on an antigen test won’t need a PCR to confirm, and the result can soon be uploaded to the HSE website.

Darragh O’Loughlin of the Medwell Allcare Pharmacy in Tuam, who is also CEO of the Irish Pharmacy Union, says the new rules will help reduce staffing pressures.