Tuam-based Anam Music Therapy one of eight organisations to receive national funding

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Anam Music Therapy, based in Tuam, is one of eight organisations nationwide to receive Rethink Ireland funding.

The organisation was founded in 2020 by Fabian Joyce and Lisa Kelly – their aim is to help improve people’s health and well-being through music

The social enterprise will receive €30,000 in cash grants and business supports to fund further development.

Head of Social Enterprise at Rethink Ireland, Sarah Hofmayer, outlines the importance of organisations like Anam Music Therapy: