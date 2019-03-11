Tuam Babies memorial and related artworks to be launched at NUIG tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Artist Olga Magliocco in association with NUI Galway will launch the Tuam Babies Memorial and Related Artworks at Aras Moyola at NUI Galway tomorrow.

The Memorial includes a 7 metre fabric installation with the names of the 796 Tuam Babies from the Tuam Mother and Baby Home.

Olga says the aim in creating this body of work is to bring the solemnity and reverence of a commemorative site to wherever it is shown.

.To mark the Launch, Michelle Millar, Marguerita McGovern, Sarahanne Buckley and Caroline McGregor from NUI Galway will deliver a panel presentation from 3.30-4.45pm which is open to the public

.Its theme is the changing experiences of unmarried mothers and their children over the past 100 years in Ireland

The Panel and Launch reception to follow from 5-6pm will offer an opportunity for discussion with the audience.