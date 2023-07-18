Tuam award-winning family to host Farm Walk

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The award-winning Connelly family from Tuam will host a Milk Quality Farm Walk tomorrow

The Connelly family from the Plantation in Tuam were the overall winners at the 2022 NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards – commonly known as the ‘Dairy Oscars’

Austin and Yvonne Connelly run the farm along with their four daughters Ava, Anna, Jane and Kate.

Tomorrow’s walk starts at 1:30pm, and will explore the family’s story and their best practises along with the technologies and tools they use.